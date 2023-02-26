1950s James Bond Books Being Rewritten to Remove 'Racially Insensitive' Words | 26 Feb 2023 | An upcoming reprinting of Ian Fleming's 1950s James Bond books will contain rewritten passages to remove "racially insensitive" words and stereotypes. The announcement comes on the heels of outrage over news that Roald Dahl's books will be edited to be more “inclusive.” The new prints of the books will also contain the disclaimer, "this book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace. A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set," the disclaimer adds. Before his death, the author agreed to allow U.S. publishers to tone down racial references in Live and Let Die.