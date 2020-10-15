2 + 2 = thought crime? Mathematical certainty hangs in the balance as Orwell's worst fears come to life | 13 Oct 2020 | (Opinion) Not even the rules-based world of mathematics is safe from the PC inquisition, with the Mathematical Association of America claiming it is inherently racially biased. This madness threatens to halt progress in its tracks. This month, Americans got another bitter taste of 'progressive' insanity from one of the most unexpected of places. The Mathematical Association of America (MAA), which prides itself as "the world's largest community of mathematicians, students, and enthusiasts," came out and declared that "mathematics is created by humans and therefore inherently carries human biases." The MAA's revelation came in its October newsletter, which reads more like a fiery political manifesto than any mundane briefing on the math scene. It continued, "Reaching this potential in mathematics relies upon the academy and higher education engaging in...uncomfortable conversations about the detrimental effects of race and racism on our community."