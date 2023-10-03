2 American survivors of deadly Mexico kidnapping are being treated in US hospital as bodies of 2 killed are expected to be repatriated Thursday | 8 March 2023 | Two of the Americans who were kidnapped at gunpoint in a Mexican border city on Friday have returned to the US and are being treated at a hospital, while the remains of the two Americans who were killed are expected to be brought back to the US Thursday. LaTavia Washington McGee, one of the surviving Americans, is expected to come home Wednesday, her mother, Barbara McLeod Burgess, said in an interview with CNN This Morning... The other survivor, Eric Williams, was shot in the legs three times and was brought to a hospital in Texas to undergo surgery, his wife, Michele Williams, told CNN.