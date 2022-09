2 busloads of migrants dropped off near U.S. Naval Observatory | Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Kamala Harris's home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a political strategy this year because he claims there are too many arrivals over the border to his state. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also has adopted this policy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also got in on the act recently... Abbott tweeted that he'd sent the buses that arrived Thursday: "We're sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border." About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn, clutching clear plastic bags of their belongings carried with them over the border, before moving to a nearby church.