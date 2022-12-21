2 dead, 'widespread damages' after 6.4 earthquake in Humboldt Co; at least 12 hurt --One county official tells ABC7 the city of Rio Dell is a "total mess," with houses off their foundation and no power or water. | 20 Dec 2022 | A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, causing widespread damage and leaving thousands without power. The earthquake occurred at about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community in Humboldt County. It was followed by at least 80 aftershocks. At least 12 individuals have been injured, with none critically, officials said. Two individuals, ages 72 and 83, have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal.