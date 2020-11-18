2 men charged in voter fraud involving 8,000 ballot applications for 'fictitious' or dead voters --Voter fraud scheme was an attempt to help one of the accused men win his bid for mayor, attorney general says | 18 Nov 2020 | Two Los Angeles men have been charged with voter fraud after attempting to submit 8,000 ballot applications for nonexistent or deceased voters. Hawthorne, California, mayoral candidate Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro, 53, and Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, planned the effort in an attempt to help Montenegro win his bid for mayor, Los Angeles District attorney announced Tuesday. The county is accusing Montenegro of submitting more than 8,000 fraudulent ballot applications on behalf of "fictitious, nonexistent or deceased" voters between July 1 and Oct. 15 of this year, according to a felony complaint.