2 New York City cops shot, 1 killed, in deadly exchange with suspect, police say --Multiple police sources told Fox News Digital that the suspect also died | 21 Jan 2022 | Two New York City police officers were shot in a Harlem gunfight Friday night -- one fatally and one critically wounded -- days after a 16-year-old boy allegedly wounded another officer in the Bronx, according to police sources. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that two officers had been shot near 119 West 135th Street in the NYPD's 32nd Precinct. They were rushed to Harlem Hospital. Despite earlier indications that both officers had died, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a late-night news briefing that one had died and the other was fighting for his life.