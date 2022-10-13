2 police officers fatally shot, 1 seriously wounded in Bristol, Connecticut --3 officers shot in Bristol, CT police shooting | 13 Oct 2022 | Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut, authorities said Thursday, amid an exceptionally violent week for officers across the country. The suspected shooter was also killed, and the shooter's brother was wounded in the gunfire Wednesday night in Bristol, state police said. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital with "serious injuries." Officers responded to the domestic violence call at about 10:30 p.m., and were met by an individual outside the home, Sgt. Christine Jeltema of the state police said. "Shots were fired, fatally wounding one officer on scene," Jeltema said. A second officer died at a hospital, and the third officer taken to a hospital underwent surgery.