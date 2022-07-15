20% of Deaths Reported After COVID Vaccines Related to Cardiac Disorders, CDC Data Show | 15 July 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,341,608 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 8, 2022, to the [primary government-funded system] Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). That's an increase of 12,473 adverse events over the previous week. The data included a total of 29,460 reports of deaths -- an increase of 187 over the previous week -- and 243,466 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period -- up 1,566 compared with the previous week.