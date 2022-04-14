20 Federal 'Assets' Embedded at Capitol on Jan. 6, Court Filing Says | 13 April 2022 | At least 20 FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives "assets" were embedded around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a defense attorney wrote in a court filing on April 12. The disclosure was made in a motion seeking to dismiss seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges against 10 Oath Keepers defendants in one of the most prominent Jan. 6 criminal cases. David W. Fischer, attorney for Thomas E. Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia, filed a 41-page motion to dismiss four counts on behalf of all Oath Keepers case defendants before U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in Washington, D.C.