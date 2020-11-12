20 more Republicans, including McCarthy, endorse Texas challenge to Biden victory | 11 Dec 2020 | The list of House Republicans formally challenging the presidential election results jumped on Friday, as 20 more lawmakers, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), endorsed the Texas lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud. A day earlier, the House amicus brief accompanying the Texas challenge had attracted the support of 106 Republican lawmakers, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). The revised document, released Friday, brings the figure up to 126, representing roughly two-thirds of the Republican conference. In its challenge, Texas has asked the Supreme Court to review the election results in four states carried by President-elect Joe Biden: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.