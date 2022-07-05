20 Republican-led states threaten legal action against DHS, urge disbanding of 'un-American' disinfo board --The attorneys general of 20 states say the DHS disinformation board is having a 'chilling effect' on free speech | 5 May 2022 | Republican-led states are threatening legal action against Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) new "Disinformation Governance Board," [Ministry of Truth] which they deem "un-American" and chilling to the free speech of Americans. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is leading GOP attorneys general in sending a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Thursday demanding that the department "cease taking action" contributing to a "chilling effect" on free speech. "This is an unacceptable and downright alarming encroachment on every citizen's right to express his or her opinions, engage in political debate, and disagree with the government," write the 20 attorneys general in a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.