2000 Mules Investigator and True the Vote Founder Arrested and Taken Into Custody One Week Before Mid-Term Elections | 31 Oct 2022 | This morning, Federal Judge Kenneth Hoyt held True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote investigator Gregg Phillips were arrested and held in contempt of court over their refusal to identify a confidential informant who helped them obtain information that led to the discovery and later, evidence that the East Lansing, Michigan-based, election software company, Konnech Inc., was storing election-related data on servers in China. The courageous duo have been taken into custody by U.S. marshals and are currently being held... Konnech, much like Dominion, almost immediately sued True the Vote as a way to silence them and keep them from speaking out about the bombshell information they provided to reporters at The Pit related to Konnech and the unlawful transfer of information from America to China.