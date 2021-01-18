2,000 National Guard Troops in DC Sworn in as Special Deputy US Marshals | 18 Jan 2021 | The U.S. Marshals said that about 2,000 National Guard troops were sworn in as U.S. Marshals before Inauguration Day.Chief Lamont Ruffin from D.C. District Court swore in the 2,000 National Guard troops as special deputy U.S. Marshals prior to the upcoming presidential inauguration, according to the federal law enforcement agency's Twitter page. The "deputation gives the guardsmen temporary, limited, law enforcement authority pertaining specifically to the safety and protection of the inauguration and related events," said the U.S. Marshals in a caption on its Flickr page, showing the Guard troops being deputized at night.