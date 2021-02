200,000 sign petition against vaccine passports | 25 Feb 2021 | A petition urging the government not to introduce vaccine passports could be debated by MPs after it gained more than 200,000 signatures. The online petition says the passports could be "used to restrict the rights of people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine". On Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced a review of vaccine certificates, or passports. Proof of vaccination could allow people to travel or attend large events.