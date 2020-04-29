2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony Anticipates Pandemic, Including Scenes of Medicos Dancing | 28 April 2020 | Satanists Playing Us Like a Fiddle by Mike Stone. "Are we all being played? Played on a scale beyond our wildest dreams? Let me take you on a journey, beginning with the 2012 Olympics. The opening ceremony was designed and coordinated by Danny Boyle, the director of Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire. One of the segments, ostensibly a tribute to the National Health Service (NHS), featured a stage filled with sick kids and hospital beds (hmm) and opened with the theme music from the movie The Exorcist. (What does satanic possession have to do with sick kids and hospital beds?) We see a Greta Thunberg lookalike hiding under the covers of her bed and reading Peter Pan with a flashlight... We see demons and ghouls and one girl's bed hovering off the floor, just like the levitation scene in The Exorcist. Then we see - I kid you not - dancing nurses! Yes, dozens of dancing nurses."

See video uploaded by Paul Swanson on 17 April 2020. WTF? Olympic Opening Ceremony 2012 NHS- "Predictive programming at its finest!"

CLG Note: Doyle also directed 28 Days Later. Wikipedia: 28 Days Later is a 2002 British post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Danny Boyle, written by Alex Garland... The plot depicts the breakdown of society following the accidental release of a highly contagious virus [emphasis CLG's] and focuses upon the struggle of four survivors to cope with the destruction of the life they once knew while evading those infected by the virus.

Wikipedia: 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony: "The opening ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics took place on the evening of Friday 27 July 2012 in the Olympic Stadium, London... The ceremony began at 21:00 BST and lasted almost four hours. It was watched by an estimated worldwide television audience of 900 million, becoming the most-viewed Olympic opening ceremony in both the UK and US. [Emphasis CLG's. Almost 1 billion people saw this "predictive programming."]... Pandemonium (21:09-21:25) This section encapsulated British economic and social development from rural economy through the Industrial Revolution to the 1960s... Second to the right, and straight on till morning (21:35-21:47) The first part of this sequence celebrated the National Health Service ("the institution which more than any other unites our nation", according to the programme), which had been founded in the year of the previous London Games in 1948. Music was by Mike Oldfield. 600 dancers, all of whom were NHS staff, along with 1,200 volunteers recruited from British hospitals, entered along with children on 320 hospital beds, some of which functioned as trampolines.

CLG Note: Oldfield is the Grammy award-winning composer of "Tubular Bells - Theme from The Exorcist."