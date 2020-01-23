Lo and behold, a novel coronavirus emerges from the same city in China: From 2017: Inside the Wuhan, China, lab poised to study world's most dangerous pathogens --Maximum-security biolab is part of plan to build network of BSL-4 facilities across China --Future plans include studying the pathogen that causes SARS | 22 Feb 2017 | A laboratory in Wuhan is on the cusp of being cleared to work with the world's most dangerous pathogens. The move is part of a plan to build between five and seven biosafety level-4 (BSL-4) labs across the Chinese mainland by 2025, and has generated much excitement, as well as some concerns. Some scientists outside China worry about pathogens escaping, and the addition of a biological dimension to geopolitical tensions between China and other nations... The SARS virus has escaped from high-level containment facilities in Beijing multiple times, notes Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey.