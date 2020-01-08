2019 was second-hottest year on record, European data show | 08 Jan 2020 | The evidence mounted all year. All-time temperature records were broken in France, Germany and elsewhere; the Greenland ice sheet experienced exceptional melting; and, as 2019 came to a close, broiling temperatures contributed to devastating wildfires that continue in Australia. Now European scientists have confirmed what had been suspected: 2019 was a very hot year, with global average temperatures the second-highest on record. Only 2016 was hotter, and not by much -- less than one-tenth of a degree Fahrenheit.