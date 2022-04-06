2020 Election: Arizona Woman Pleads Guilty to 'Sophisticated' Ballot Harvesting Scheme | 4 June 2022 | An Arizona woman has pleaded guilty to using her position in the Democratic Party to illegally harvest ballots in a ballot abuse scheme. Guillermina Fuentes, the 66-year-old former mayor of San Luis, Arizona, pleaded guilty on June 2 to one count of ballot abuse for her role in an August 2020 primary election ballot harvesting scheme, according to the Arizona Attorney General's office. Arizona attorney general's office investigators said the operation was "sophisticated," reported The Associated Press. The scheme involved early ballots from other voters that were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary election day, the office said.