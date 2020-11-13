2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins North Carolina | 13 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump is the apparent [?] winner of the tightly contested race in North Carolina. On Friday, counties in North Carolina must submit their final vote tallies, including all provisional and absentee ballots. As votes were added to the unofficial results, it became clear that Trump had received more votes than challenger Joe Biden. [As it was on the evening on November 3rd, so why the ten-day wait?] Trump's victory in North Carolina is worth an extra 15 electoral college votes. That brings the president to 232.