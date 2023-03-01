2023 Spells Big Trouble for US Economy, Majority of Big Banks Warn - Reports | 3 Jan 2023 | The vast majority of economists at 23 large financial institutions surveyed by The Wall Street Journal predict that the United States will fall into the grips of a recession in 2023 and millions of Americans will lose their jobs. More than two-thirds of the nearly two dozen institutions--which include trading firms and investment banks that do business directly with the Federal Reserve--expect the U.S. economy to contract in 2023, according to the report. Two of the 23 institutions expect the recession to come later--in 2024--while the following five believe the United States will manage to avoid a downturn altogether: Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley.