206 Marines Kicked Out for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines | 31 Dec 2021 | The Marine Corps has separated 206 Marines for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the military branch announced Thursday. Active-duty Marines had a deadline to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, while for reservists, the deadline was Dec. 28. By the deadline, 95 percent of all active-duty Marines had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 86 percent of the Reserve force had received the first shot. That means around 8,000 active-duty Marines and 5,000 Marine reserve personnel may face separation for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.