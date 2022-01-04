21 states sue Biden admin to end mask mandates on transportation | 30 March 2022 | In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida that names the Centers of Disease Control as a defendant, 21 states are seeking an end to mandates on public transportation. "Faced with a government that displays outright disdain for the limits on its power -- especially when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic -- plaintiffs seek vacatur of that mask mandate and a permanent injunction against its enforcement," said the suit. States named as plaintiffs include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.