'21,000 Outside Trying to Get In!' - President Trump's Rally Saturday Night in Michigan Is Massive | 3 April 2022 | President Trump's rally in Michigan Saturday night was huge. Trump released a statement late last night sharing the size of the crowd both inside and outside the rally in Michigan. He shared a couple of pictures of the crowd size and shared the following: "Great night in Michigan - with 7,000 inside and 21,000 outside trying to get in!" Trump's followers know that the 2020 Election was stolen from him and show it with the number of Americans who show up to his events across the country.