21,000 tested positive in one week after first vaccine dose | 25 April 2021 | About 21,000 of the roughly 470,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. in the week ending April 18 had received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the Washington Post published on Saturday found. As the Post reports, this is not evidence that vaccines don't work. [???] Rather, these people contracted the virus before the effects of the vaccine could take full effect. A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March found the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are about 80 percent effective at preventing coronavirus infection after one dose.