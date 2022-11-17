22 LA sheriff's recruits on morning run injured, several critically, after group mowed down by wrong-way driver | 16 Nov 2022 | Several law enforcement recruits have been left with "life-altering injuries" --including loss of limbs -- after a wrong-way driver plowed into them on a training run in Los Angeles early Wednesday, authorities said. At least 25 recruits from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and nearby police departments were injured when a 22-year-old driver veered onto the opposite side of the road in Whittier just before 6:30 a.m. Five recruits were left critically wounded in the horrific ordeal -- including some who suffered broken bones, head trauma and amputations, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Four recruits suffered moderate injuries and 16 others obtained minor injuries, the sheriff added.