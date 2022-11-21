22 states ask feds to repeal COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers | 17 Nov 2022 | Twenty-two state attorneys general are asking the Biden administration to end it's "draconian vaccine mandate" for U.S. health care providers because it is causing critical shortages of health care workers and is justified with outdated data and science. In a petition reviewed exclusively by Fox News Digital, 22 Republican state attorneys general, led by AG Austin Knudsen of Montana, demanded that the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) repeal the interim final rule, or IFR, that authorized the federal mandate in effect since November 2021. "The more we dig into this, the more we look, this interim final rule was just completely arbitrary and capricious," Knudsen told Fox News Digital. "The science didn't ever back that the COVID vaccine was ever going to prevent transmission."