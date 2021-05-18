223 People Have Died With COVID-19 After Getting Fully Vaccinated - CDC | 17 May 2021 | Over 1,100 people in the United States have been hospitalized with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the virus that causes it, and more than 220 have died, according to new figures from a top U.S. health agency. The number of hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated is up to 1,136, and the number of deaths among the same population is 223 as of May 10, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The statistics published by the CDC are an accumulation of reports from 46 U.S. states and territories. Which locations haven't shared breakthrough numbers isn't clear.