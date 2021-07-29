228 Republican lawmakers urge Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade | 29 July 2021 | Scores of congressional Republicans on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade next term when the justices review a restrictive Mississippi abortion law. The GOP lawmakers, 44 senators and 184 House members, argued in an amicus brief that the landmark 1973 decision in Roe and related rulings represent "a vise grip on abortion politics." "Congress and the States have shown that they are ready and able to address the issue in ways that reflect Americans' varying viewpoints and are grounded in the science of fetal development and maternal health," wrote the lawmakers, who represent 40 states.