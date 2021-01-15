23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - officials | 15 Jan 2021 | Twenty-three people died in Norway within days of receiving their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with 13 of those deaths -- all nursing home patients -- apparently related to the side effects of the shots, health officials said. Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, "may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients," Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said in a Friday statement... While officials aren't expressing serious concern [!?!], they are adjusting their guidance on who should receive the vaccine. The news comes just over a week after officials reported the deaths of two nursing home residents after they received the Pfizer jab.