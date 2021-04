246 'fully vaccinated' Michigan residents get COVID-19, three die - report | 06 April 2021 | As many as 246 Michigan residents who were "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 later tested positive for the deadly bug -- including three who have died, according to a new report. The group -- whose cases were reported between Jan. 1 and March 31 -- tested positive at least two weeks after receiving the last dose of the inoculation, a health official told the Detroit News.