25 people are dead after a tornado ripped through Tennessee and destroyed numerous homes | 03 March 2020 | Severe storms and at least one tornado slammed through central Tennessee, killing 25 people and wrecking hundreds of buildings hours before dawn on Tuesday. "It's a tragic day in our state," Gov. Bill Lee (R) said Tuesday, confirming that 25 people have died. "It's heartbreaking." Initial surveys indicated EF-3 tornado damage in East Nashville, Nashville's Donelson neighborhood and in Mt. Juliet, a town about 20 miles east of Nashville, the National Weather Service said.