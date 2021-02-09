26 Republican senators ask Biden for info on vetting of Afghanistan evacuees, Americans left behind --Senators slam 'arbitrary and poorly-planned' Afghanistan withdrawal that 'caused this crisis' | 2 Sept 2021 | Republican senators issued a letter Thursday demanding Joe Biden provide the exact number of Americans, green-card holders and special immigrant visa applicants who remain in Afghanistan as well as what type of vetting evacuees are undergoing before being granted entry to the United States. The group of 26 Republicans, led by Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, have given the president until the end of business Tuesday to give the public a full accounting of who was "left behind" after the last of the U.S. troops evacuated Kabul on Monday." ..."By what criteria did your administration select these individuals for the airlift while leaving American citizens, green-card holders, and SIV applicants and their families behind?" they [also] asked in the letter.