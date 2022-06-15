27 Dems voted against increased security for Supreme Court justices days after Kavanaugh threat --The Supreme Court Police Parity Act passed the Senate on a 100-0 vote last month | 14 June 2022 | The House passed a bill Tuesday to increase security for Supreme Court justices' immediate families, with 27 Democrats voting against, less than a week after a man was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The bill that's now headed to Joe Biden's desk for final approval provides for 24-hour protection for Supreme Court justices' families, similar to what is already provided for some members of the executive and legislative branches. The House voted 396-27, approving a measure that had already been passed by unanimous consent in the Senate in May. All those who voted "no" on the Supreme Court Police Parity Act on Tuesday were Democrats.