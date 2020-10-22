28 die in South Korea after receiving flu vaccine | 22 Oct 2020 | A succession of deaths following flu shots -- 28 reported as of Thursday -- is fanning fears over the safety of Korean influenza vaccinations, though the government insists a link remains unproven. A 74-year-old man in Incheon became one of the latest to perish under unexplained circumstances, authorities in the city said, less than two days after being administered with a flu shot at a local clinic. Over a dozen others, most of advanced ages and with pre-existing conditions, died in similar fashion in locations around the country within days of receiving flu vaccines of different types from different manufacturers. Eighteen deaths were reported on Thursday alone, and more may have emerged after deadline.