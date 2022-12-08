29 Percent of Young Pfizer COVID Vaccine Recipients Suffered Heart Effects - Study | 10 Aug 2022 | Nearly three in 10 children who received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine experienced heart effects afterwards, according to a new study. Researchers studied 301 students across two schools in Thailand. The students were aged 13 to 18 and had received a dose of Pfizer's vaccine without a serious adverse event... Researchers conducted laboratory tests to establish a baseline and followed up at three days, seven days, and 14 days after the students received a second dose of the vaccine. Researchers found that 29 percent of the youth experienced cardiovascular effects, including heart palpitations, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Fifty-four had abnormal electrocardiogram results. Six experienced mitral valve prolapse, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a heart valve disease; six had high blood pressure, and seven were diagnosed with heart inflammation. Two of the children were hospitalized, with one being admitted to intensive care.