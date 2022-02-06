29 Republicans Back Resolution to Expunge Trump's Second Impeachment | 2 June 2022 | Twenty-nine Republicans, one of whom is Rep. Elise Stefanik the House GOP Conference Chairwoman, support a resolution to "expunge" the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. The effort is being led by Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK 2nd District) who also introduced a resolution to expunge Trump's first impeachment. Trump responded to the news on Truth Social: "Thank you, Elise, and Markwayne--was a total Hoax!"