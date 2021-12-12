29 US States Have Confirmed Omicron Variant Cases, Most Among Vaccinated | 11 Dec 2021 | Ohio and Rhode Island on Saturday became the 28th and 29th states to report cases of the Omicron virus variant. Ohio officials said two cases were detected, both of which were among persons who were fully vaccinated more than six months ago. Rhode Island officials confirmed one case. The patient is fully vaccinated and recently returned from New York... Across 29 states, 110 cases have been reported as of Saturday. Officials disclosed the vaccination status of 66 of the infected individuals. Of those, the vast majority, or 52, were fully vaccinated. Some had even gotten booster shots.