290 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died of COVID-19 Over One Week | 2 Feb 2022 | Nearly 300 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts died of breakthrough COVID-19 over the past week even as case numbers have dropped statewide. Between Jan. 22 and 29, Massachusetts health officials reported 290 additional breakthrough COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total death toll among the fully vaccinated to 1,789. The figure represents 0.03% of the state's inoculated population. During the same period, health officials also recorded 27,530 new breakthrough infections and 555 additional hospitalizations. The state has now reported a total of 422,132 cases and 6,440 admissions among the fully vaccinated. The numbers represent 8.1% and 0.12% of the state's inoculated population, respectively, according to the latest COVID-19 Vaccine Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.