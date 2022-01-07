29,162 Reports of Deaths After COVID Vaccines, as FDA Tells Vaccine Makers to Make New Boosters Targeting Omicron | 1 July 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,307,928 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 24, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). That's an increase of 6,666 adverse events over the previous week. The data included a total of 29,162 reports of deaths -- an increase of 131 over the previous week -- and 241,226 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period -- up 1,004 compared with the previous week.