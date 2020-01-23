You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

3 American firefighters killed in C-130 crash while battling Australian wildfires

Thu, 23/01/2020 - 7:54am — legitgov

3 American firefighters killed in C-130 crash while battling Australian wildfires | 23 Jan 2020 | Three American firefighters died in a water tanker plane crash Thursday while battling wildfires in Australia, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed. Rural Fire Service officials said they had located the plane, a C-130 Hercules, that crashed in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales state. Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oregon said in a statement that one of its C-130 Lockheed large air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission. It said the accident was "extensive" but had few other details.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments