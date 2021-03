3 Fully Vaccinated Hawaii Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 | 23 March 2021 | Three Hawaii residents who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). All three patients had received both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, reported KITV4. They all experienced mild symptoms and did not appear to spread the disease to others, the DOH told the news station.