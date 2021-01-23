3 Governors Order Their Troops Back From DC | 22 Jan 2021 | Three governors have ordered their local National Guard troops to return to their respective states following accounts of thousands of them having been "banished" to the parking garage of the Capitol. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote this morning on Twitter he had "instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state." Governor Ron DeSantis also announced on Twitter that he ordered the Florida National Guard to return from D.C.