3 More COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries Approved for Compensation by U.S. Authorities | 20 Oct 2022 | Three additional COVID-19 vaccine injuries have met the bar for compensation, U.S. authorities announced Oct. 20. Six claims lodged with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) have now been determined to be eligible for compensation, a Health Resources and Services Administration official told a meeting on vaccines. All the claims relate to COVID-19 vaccines. One is the result of severe allergic shock. The five others are the result of myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation. None of the six injured people have been compensated. Officials are reviewing "eligible expenses," the official said.