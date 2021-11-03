3 More EU Countries Hit Pause on AstraZeneca After Reports of Illness and Deaths | 11 March 2021 | Denmark, Norway and Iceland today announced they are joining other European countries in temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine following reports of blood clots in people who got the vaccine. Denmark suspended the shots until further notice after a 60-year-old woman died from a blood clot which formed after she was vaccinated, reported Reuters. The Danish decision came days after Austrian authorities announced they were suspending a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after receiving the shots. The same batch used in Austria was used in Denmark, according to Reuters. In Austria, a 49-year-old woman died of severe coagulation disorders, and a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism -- an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot -- and is recovering, said the Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) in Austria.