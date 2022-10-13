3 Philadelphia Police SWAT officers shot serving warrant; suspect killed --The officers are hospitalized in stable condition. | 12 Oct 2022 | Three SWAT officers serving an arrest warrant were wounded and a suspect was killed after gunfire erupted Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of N. 10th Street near Brown Street. Officers were serving a warrant on a suspect wanted for homicide and other violent offenses. Police sources identified the suspect as 19-year-old Raheem Lee. According to police, Lee fired at officers through a door and a window.