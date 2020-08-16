3 police officers shot in Cedar Park, Texas, suspect barricaded inside home --Various law enforcement agencies are on the scene | 16 Aug 2020 | At least three police officers were shot while responding to a call at a home in Cedar Park, Texas, according to local authorities. The department's Twitter account initially said the officers had responded to a call at the home off Natalie Cove, about 25 miles north of Austin. The suspect barricaded themselves inside the house following the shots, before multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene.