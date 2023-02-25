3 Separate Oil Facilities Explode in 24 Hours | 25 Feb 2023 | Three oil facilities in separate locations across Mexico and the United States have suffered huge fires after sudden explosions, according to reports. The explosions all occurred in the space of 24 hours. All three facilities, including one in Texas, are controlled by the state-owned Mexican oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX). On Thursday, three separate fires broke out at PEMEX facilities, resulting in the deaths of two workers, Bloomberg reported. At least eight people were also injured and several others are missing. [Here's more evidence for the coincidence theorists. Surely, there's no connection between these three explosions of oil facilities. --Michael Rectenwald, author of The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty.]