OMG: 3 St. Louis residents indicted on charges of spreading 'disinformation,' promoting pro-Russian 'propaganda,' and 'sowing discord' | 20 April 2023 | A federal grand jury has charged three St. Louis residents with illegally pushing pro-Russian "propaganda" and "misinformation" about Ukraine and sowing discord across Missouri, Georgia and Florida through the African People’s Socialist Party. The indictment alleges that African People's Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela and members Penny Joanne Hess and Jesse Nevel acted as illegal agents of the Russian government without notifying the U.S. attorney general. They each face up to 10 years in prison for that charge. They also face up to five years in prison for conspiring to have U.S. citizens act as illegal agents. The indictment alleges Russian national Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov founded the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, a Moscow-based organization run by the Russian government, to promote pro-Russian "propaganda" and create influence campaigns among political groups across the country, including the African People's Socialist Party... It says that Ionov would appear on video calls hosted by the party in which he likened support to Ukraine to supporting Nazis [which is EXACTLY the case] and that Yeshitela made statements supporting Russia.