300 recall ballots, drugs, multiple driver's licenses found in vehicle of passed-out felon - Torrance police | 24 Aug 2021 | (Torrance, CA) Torrance police are investigating the discovery of hundreds of recall election ballots in a vehicle where a felon was found passed out with drugs, a loaded firearm and multiple driver’s licenses one week ago, authorities said Monday. Approximately 300 ballots were recovered from the vehicle, which was parked in the lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store on the night of Aug. 16, according to the Torrance Police Department. Officers also discovered a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, thousands of pieces of mail, a scale, and multiple California drivers licenses and credit cards that were in other people's names, a police news release stated. Xanax pills were also located on the unidentified male subject, who authorities described as a felon. He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offenses, including weapons violations, narcotics and forgery violations.